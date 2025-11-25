11/24 Sports Brief

Shohei Ohtani announces he will play for Japan in next year’s World Baseball Classic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to play for Japan in next year’s World Baseball Classic. The two-way Los Angeles Dodgers star made the announcement on social media Monday night. Ohtani helped Japan win the 2023 WBC, striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the championship game against the United States. He was named MVP of the tournament. Ohtani won his fourth MVP award this month, shortly after he helped the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title. He did not specify in his post whether he plans to pitch for Japan in the WBC, which begins on March 5.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups pleads not guilty in rigged poker games case

NEW YORK (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has pleaded not guilty to charges he profited from rigged poker games involving several Mafia figures and another former NBA player. The Hall of Famer was arraigned Monday in a federal court in New York City. Billups was arguably the most prominent name among more than 30 charged in last month’s sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional sports. He previously appeared before in an Oregon federal court when prosecutors announced the indictment on Oct. 23. His attorney said at the time that the five-time All Star was a “man of integrity” and denied the charges.

Pistons tie their championship teams from years past with franchise-record 13th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Pistons tied a team record with their 13th straight victory, beating the Indiana Pacers 122-117 on Monday night. They matched streaks set by their 1990 and 2004 championship teams, improving their record to 15-2. Just two years ago, the Pistons set an NBA record for consecutive losses in a season with 28. Cade Cunningham has led the charge. The Pistons visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game, aiming to surpass their historic predecessors.

Cooley scores 4 straight goals in 5-point night in Mammoth’s 5-1 win over Golden Knights

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Logan Cooley scored four straight four goals and had an assist and the Utah Mammoth beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Monday night to avenge a home loss four days earlier. Cooley gave Utah a 3-1 lead on a breakaway at 4:19 of the third period, and completed his second hat trick of the season into an empty net with 4:19 left. He added a short-handed empty-netter with 2:17 to go for his career-high fourth of the night and 13th of the season. Cooley had the first four-goal game in the NHL this season. He had another natural hat trick in the first period in a 7-4 victory at St. Louis on Oct. 24. The teams also played Thursday night, with Vegas winning 4-1.

Georgia lineman Nyier Daniels is dismissed from the team after his arrest following a police chase

Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the football team following his arrest on multiple charges resulting from a high-speed police chase. According to the Jackson County jail log, Daniels was booked at 10 a.m. Sunday on three felony charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and 10 misdemeanor charges. The misdemeanor charges included reckless driving and speeding. Daniels is a redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey. He has appeared in three games this season, including No. 4 Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Daniels was no longer on the team.

Vikings put McCarthy in concussion protocol, after struggling QB reports postgame symptoms

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol, putting his availability for the upcoming game at Seattle in question. McCarthy first reported symptoms during the team’s travel home from the 23-6 loss at Green Bay, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday. The medical staff made the decision to put him in the protocol after returning to Minnesota. O’Connell did not rule McCarthy out for Sunday but said rookie backup Max Brosmer would step in with the first-string offense in practice this week until or unless McCarthy is cleared. The Vikings are 4-7.

It’s tiebreaker time: A guide to the conference championship game scenarios in every FBS league

With one week remaining, almost every conference title game spot is still up for grabs across the FBS. Some scenarios are complicated, such as in the ACC, MAC and Mountain West. Some are simple, like in the Sun Belt and Conference USA. Either way, there’s a lot left to play for over the next few days. The only thing that’s certain already is that James Madison will host the Sun Belt championship game.

Arizona jumps to No. 2 behind Purdue in AP Top 25, Alabama into top 10; Kansas falls out of rankings

Purdue remained at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Boilermakers earned 46 of 61 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to remain at the top. Arizona jumped to No. 2 after another impressive win against a ranked opponent. The Wildcats won at then-No. 3 UConn. They have already beaten ranked Florida and UCLA teams. Houston was third, followed by Duke and UConn. No. 24 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Indiana were new additions to the poll. They replaced Wisconsin and Kansas.