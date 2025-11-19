Not so amusing: NJ trio arrested for robbing amusement park

Sure, everyone knows that the games at amusement parks are rigged, but that doesn’t mean you can steal the prizes.

That apparently didn’t stop Anthony Conkling of New Jersey, who, according to NJ.com, is accused of breaking into Playland Park in Rye, New York, and stealing 200 stuffed animals.

Conkling, alongside two other alleged accomplices, caused a total of $57,000 worth of damage to the park, police say. Along with the stuffed animal theft, the trio allegedly tried to throw a photobooth off the boardwalk but was unable to.

Conkling faces burglary and trespassing charges, while the other two are expected to turn themselves in.