Newhouse Votes to Release Epstein Files

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) released the following statement upon passage of H.R. 4405, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, by the House of Representatives with a vote of 427-1

“While Jeffrey Epstein is dead, the fact remains that his victims were trafficked, their innocence exploited, and they deserve justice for the heinous crimes committed by this horrible man,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The entirety of the debate around releasing the Epstein files has been centered around one thing, transparency. My top priority in releasing these files has been protecting the victims, especially the minors, as well as ensuring any unsealed information does not interfere with active pursuits of justice. I encourage our counterparts in the Senate to prioritize the sensitivity of the victims’ privacy while we work to show Americans that these disgusting crimes will not be kept in the dark.”

This legislation requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to publish, in a searchable and downloadable format, all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ’s possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.

This includes materials that relate to Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs and travel records, and individuals named or referenced in connection with the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.

DOJ is permitted to withhold certain information such as the personal information of victims and materials that would jeopardize an active federal investigation.

Additionally, not later than 15 days after the required publication, DOJ must report to Congress all categories of information released and withheld, a summary of any redactions made, and a list of all government officials and politically exposed individuals named or referenced in the published materials.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have publicly released approximately 65,000 pages of records to date. This includes documents from the Department of Justice, the Epstein Estate, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr’s deposition transcript, and former U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s transcript.

See full bill text here.

###