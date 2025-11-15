11/15 Sports Brief

AP Top 25 poll preview: Alabama loss will change the top 5 and USF’s loss opens up race for G5 bid

The top five of The Associated Press poll is in for a change Sunday after staying the same for three weeks. No. 4 Alabama’s eight-game winning streak ended with its 23-21 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma. No. 3 Texas A&M nearly had the same fate as the Tide. The Aggies had make their biggest comeback in program history to beat South Carolina 31-30. No. 5 Georgia’s 35-10 win over No. 10 Texas should move the Bulldogs up a spot. The situation in the Group of Five is scrambled again after No. 25 South Florida lost to Navy.

No. 11 Oklahoma travels with its defense again and upsets No. 4 Alabama 23-21

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma’s playmaking defense traveled great again, this time coming up with 17 points off three turnovers for a 23-21 upset of Alabama. The Sooners’ win on Saturday throws more chaos into the Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoff pictures. The 11th-ranked Sooners backed up their win two weeks ago at Tennessee with an even bigger shocker — this time taking down the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. Eli Bowen returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown, Kip Lewis had two sacks and OU snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak while handing its second-year coach, Kalen DeBoer, his first loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Stockton accounts for 5 touchdowns to outshine Manning as No. 5 Georgia beats No. 10 Texas 35-10

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton passed for four touchdowns, including two to Noah Thomas, and ran for a score to outplay Arch Manning as No. 5 Georgia strengthened its postseason standing by overwhelming No. 10 Texas 35-10 for its sixth straight win. After Texas trimmed Georgia’s lead to 14-10 in the third quarter, Stockton’s 30-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys, followed by a successful onside kick, allowed the Bulldogs to put the game away. Stockton’s 6-yard scoring pass to Lawson Luckie following the recovery of the kick iced the win. Stockton added a 4-yard scoring run late in the game.

No. 3 Texas A&M pulls off biggest comeback in school history to beat South Carolina 31-30

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Texas A&M rallied from a 27-point halftime deficit to remain undefeated with a 31-30 victory over South Carolina. It’s the biggest comeback in school history, eclipsing a 21-point rally by a Johnny Manziel-led team in a 52-48 win in the 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl over Duke. Entering Saturday, teams were 0-286 in Southeastern Conference play since 2004 when trailing by 27 points or more. The win keeps Texas A&M on track for its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

No. 17 Southern California scores final 19 points, keeps CFP hopes alive with 26-21 win over Iowa

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Makai Lemon made 10 catches for 153 yards and a second-half touchdown, and No. 17 Southern California scored 19 unanswered points to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 26-21 victory over Iowa. Jayden Maiava passed for 254 yards and Bryan Jackson rushed for two touchdowns for the Trojans, who faced their largest deficit of the season when they trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter at a rain-soaked Coliseum. USC mounted five consecutive scoring drives, capped by Jackson’s go-ahead TD run with 13:36 to play.

Gio Reyna passes father for international goals, then gets teased for scoring his first header

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Gio Reyna has surpassed his father, Claudio Reyna, in career international goals. Reyna scored Saturday night in his first international start in 16 months. He then assisted on Folarin Balogun’s tiebreaking goal, leading the United States to a 2-1 victory over Paraguay. Reyna was once a prodigy who faced challenges with injuries and controversy. He now aims to redefine himself. Coach Mauricio Pochettino recalled him for the November friendlies, and Reyna has seized the opportunity. He brings a new dimension to the U.S. attack and he hopes to play in next year’s World Cup.

Pelicans fire coach Willie Green 12 games into his fifth season, name James Borrego interim coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired coach Willie Green on the heels of a 2-10 start to his fifth season in charge. Pelicans first-year basketball operations chief Joe Dumars named assistant James Borrego as interim coach for the Pelicans, who play at home on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors. Green was hired to his first head coaching job in 2021 by previous Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin. Green has gone 150-190 in four-plus seasons. His teams made the playoffs twice, losing in the first round to Phoenix in 2022 and Oklahoma City in 2024. Borrego was formerly the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons from 2018 to 2022.

Silas Demary Jr. scores 21 to help No. 3 UConn hold off AJ Dybantsa and No. 7 BYU 86-84 in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 21 points and made a crucial steal to help third-ranked UConn hold off a late rally by No. 7 BYU for an 86-84 victory. Tarris Reed Jr. added 21 points and eight rebounds. Alex Karaban also had 21 points for the unbeaten Huskies, who began a five-game stretch that features four ranked opponents. Demary finished with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. The game was played at TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series. Highly touted BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, who grew up just outside Boston and is considered a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next summer, led the Cougars with 25 points.

BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr. suspended indefinitely for rules violation following arrest

BOSTON (AP) — BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr. has been suspended for violating team rules after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Davis was held out of the seventh-ranked Cougars’ 86-84 loss to No. 3 UConn on Saturday night, two days after he was involved in a car crash in Utah. After the game, coach Kevin Young announced Davis was suspended indefinitely. The 6-foot-6 junior was with the team in Boston but sat on the bench in street clothes. A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries in the crash and was charged with DUI after being taken to the police station. BYU issued a statement saying the school was aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.

No. 2 South Carolina beats No. 8 Southern California 69-52 in ‘The Real SC’ matchup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 17 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 South Carolina defeated eighth-ranked Southern California 69-52. Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson added 14 points each for the Gamecocks, who lost to UConn in last season’s national title game. Kennedy Smith led the Trojans with 12 points. JuJu Watkins, the Trojans’ star player, watched from the bench. South Carolina took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 23-15. The Gamecocks improved to 4-0, while USC fell to 2-1.