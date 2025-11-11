Smith’s TD catch helps Eagles beat Packers 10-7 in defensive struggle

What franchise team is the oldest in professional football history in the United States?

The oldest professional American football team is the Arizona Cardinals , which were established in 1898 as the Morgan Athletic Club. The team is the oldest continuously operating franchise in the National Football League (NFL), having been a charter member of the league when it was founded in 1920.

The franchise has been known by several names throughout its history, including the Racine Cardinals, Chicago Cardinals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Phoenix Cardinals, before becoming the Arizona Cardinals in 1994.