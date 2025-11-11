Smith’s TD catch helps Eagles beat Packers 10-7 in defensive struggle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw a 36-yard pass to DeVonta Smith for Philadelphia’s only touchdown as the Eagles’ defense led the way to a 10-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Brandon McManus’ attempt at a game-tying, 64-yard field goal as time expired fell several yards short. Green Bay’s second straight loss dropped the Packers to third place in the NFC North. A defensive struggle that featured the first halftime tie of the season had a serious lack of big plays until the Eagles broke through in the fourth quarter.