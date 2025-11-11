11/10 Sports Brief

MLB, sportsbooks cap bets on individual pitches in response to pitch rigging scandal

Major League Baseball said its authorized gaming operators will cap bets on individual pitches at $200 and exclude them from parlays, a day after two Cleveland Guardians were indicted and accused of rigging pitches at the behest of gamblers. MLB said Monday the limits were agreed to by sportsbook operators representing more than 98% of the U.S. betting market. The league said in a statement that pitch-level bets on outcomes of pitch velocity and of balls and strikes “present heightened integrity risks because they focus on one-off events that can be determined by a single player and can be inconsequential to the outcome of the game.”

Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor

Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz is a unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the Year, and Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin is the winner of the National League honor. The 22-year-old Kurtz batted .290 with 36 homers, 86 RBIs and a 1.002 OPS in 117 games this year. The first baseman became the eighth rookie since 1901 to finish with an OPS over 1.000 while making at least 400 plate appearances. The 24-year-old Baldwin stepped up for Atlanta after No. 1 catcher Sean Murphy was sidelined by a cracked rib in spring training. Baldwin hit .274 with 19 homers, 80 RBIs and an .810 OPS in 124 games.

Giants coach Brian Daboll fired with team at 2-8 midway through his 4th season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants have fired coach Brian Daboll. The move by ownership and general manager Joe Schoen was made a day after the Giants blew a late lead and lost 24-20 at the Chicago Bears to fall to 2-8 on the season. New York has lost four in a row since upsetting defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia at home in prime time. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named as the interim coach. Daboll had faced increasing pressure in recent weeks as the losses mounted. Schoen will remain in his role and lead the search for the next coach.

LeBron James to practice with Lakers’ G League affiliate, showing more progress in his return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James will practice with the G League’s South Bay Lakers this week as he prepares to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season. Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed the plan for the 40-year-old James on Monday before his team’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets. Redick initially said James was “literally practicing with South Bay today,” but the team later clarified that the workout will happen later in the week. James has yet to practice or to play with the Lakers this season after developing sciatica near the start of training camp. The team has refused to put a timetable on James’ progress.

Chris Quinn’s ‘CQ’ play seals Miami’s thrilling 140-138 OT win over Cleveland

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have successfully executed a play called “CQ,” drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn. Head coach Erik Spoelstra waited four years to use it. The play unfolded perfectly in overtime on Monday, leading to a 140-138 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Spoelstra praised the team’s growing confidence and identity. Cleveland took an NBA season-high 120 shots, including 65 three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell acknowledged the Heat’s strategic excellence. Spoelstra’s revamped fast-paced offense has been effective, marking a strong start to the season for Miami.

No. 1 Houston leapfrogs Purdue in AP Top 25 despite fewer first-place votes; Arizona up to No. 5

Houston has taken the top spot in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll, swapping places with Purdue. The poll, released Monday, shows Houston received 18 first-place votes, while Purdue got 36. UConn, Duke, and Arizona complete the top five. Only four teams held their positions from the preseason poll, with no teams moving in or out. Arizona jumped eight places after defeating Florida, while Alabama climbed seven spots. Losses by Florida, St. John’s, and Kansas caused them to drop significantly. The Southeastern Conference, Big Ten, and Big 12 each have six ranked teams.

Baylor and Southern California jump into top 10 of women’s AP Top 25, UConn and South Carolina 1-2

Baylor and Southern California have jumped into the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The Bears began the season with a victory over Duke and climbed nine spots to No. 7. The Trojans edged N.C. State to move up 10 spots to eighth overall. UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, and Texas remain the top four teams. LSU and Oklahoma stayed at fifth and sixth. Maryland moved up to ninth, while N.C. State dropped to 10th. Washington entered the Top 25 for the first time in two years.

Cowboys back at work outside view of media after death of Marshawn Kneeland

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are back at work coming off their open week, absent the usual media presence as the club starts the process of returning to the field following the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Executive vice president Stephen Jones says the Cowboys are still working with Kneeland’s family on how to honor the former Western Michigan standout who was in his second season. Police said Kneeland was found dead early Thursday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading officers on a chase when the 24-year-old didn’t pull over for a traffic stop.

Joe Burrow returns to practice with Bengals but won’t play against Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow has returned to practice with the Cincinnati Bengals. The franchise quarterback’s appearance on Monday opened the 21-day window for him to return to the lineup. His practice time will not count against the 53-player active roster. Burrow is eligible to be activated during the three-week window. However, coach Zac Taylor says Burrow won’t return for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. The Bengals have lost six of seven since Burrow suffered a toe injury in mid-September that required surgery. It’s possible that Burrow could return sooner than initial estimates after he got hurt.