NW College Football Saturday

No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Atticus Sappington kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, and No. 6 Oregon escaped with an 18-16 win over Iowa on a rainy Saturday. Dante Moore led a 10-play, 54-yard drive to set up Sappington’s third field goal of the game. He connected with Malik Benson for 24 yards to get the Ducks into range for the winning kick. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 93-yard drive that gave the Hawkeyes their first lead, 16-15 with 1:51 to play. Gronowski’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete. Noah Whittington had 118 rushing yards for the Ducks, who extended their road winning streak to 11 games.

Sam Houston’s special teams shine in 21-17 win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mabrey Mettauer threw a touchdown pass and the Sam Houston special teams scored two second-half touchdowns to help the Bearkats beat Oregon State 21-17 and snap an eight-game losing streak. Sam Houston (1-8) avoided the first 0-9 start to a season in program history and Bearkats first-year coach Phil Longo got his first win as a head coach since Nov. 12, 2005, when he was at La Salle. Tim Burn Jr. scored on a 98-yard kickoff return and Brody Henderson returned a blocked punt 31 yards for a TD. Sam Houston had just eight first downs and was outgained 474-157 total yards. Anthony Hankerson had 33 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon State (2-7).

Dominant defense helps Wisconsin snap 6-game skid by upsetting No. 24 Washington 13-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nathanial Vakos made a tiebreaking 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Mason Posa led a dominant defensive effort as Wisconsin snapped a six-game skid by upsetting No. 24 Washington 13-10 on Saturday. The Badgers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) had lost 11 straight games against Power Four opponents before winning this one as a 10 ½-point underdog. Wisconsin’s victory came two days after athletic director Chris McIntosh announced that Luke Fickell would remain the Badgers’ coach beyond this season. The Badgers withstood an injury to quarterback Danny O’Neil.