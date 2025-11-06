11/05 Sports Brief

Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL now has a 900-goal club. Charter member: Alex Ovechkin, of course. The Washington star pushed his record total to a new level Wednesday night, scoring against the St. Louis Blues to reach 900. The milestone came 2:39 into the second period. Ovechkin was lurking in the offensive zone and was at the bottom of the right circle when he backhanded Jakob Chychrun’s rebound past a sliding Jordan Binnington, who wasn’t able to recover in time. The bench cleared to celebrate the 40-year-old’s accomplishment, while Binnington tucked the milestone puck into his pants.

Doncic scores 35, and the Lakers survive a frantic final second for a 118-116 win over the Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 118-116 for their fifth consecutive victory. Luka Doncic had 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds and five steals. The Lakers finished the game on a 21-10 run, but the Spurs got one last chance when Marcus Smart committed an inbound violation after Kelly Olynyk’s putback layup with 1.2 seconds left. Julian Champagnie then drew a foul from Jake LaRavia while trying to tip in the inbound pass, but Champagnie missed his first free throw, and nobody could tip in the second miss at the buzzer. Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:39 to play.

NFL midseason trends: Why scoring is up, offenses are bigger, and finishes are dramatic

The NFL season is halfway through, and some interesting trends have emerged. Scoring is up, partly due to new special teams rules and more aggressive fourth-down plays. Offenses are getting bigger, using extra linemen and tight ends more than ever. No dominant team has emerged, with every team having at least two losses after nine weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs, despite being Super Bowl favorites, have a 5-4 record. The AFC might see four new division winners, while the NFC has more stability with the Philadelphia Eagles leading. There have been more dramatic finishes, with 35 games decided by a score in the final moments.

Jets’ trades of Gardner, Williams tough now, but big-picture plan focused on hope, high draft picks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are undergoing a major rebuild after trading stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Gardner was sent to Indianapolis on Tuesday and Williams was dealt to Dallas. The trades brought in first-round draft picks for 2026 and 2027, signaling a long-term strategy. Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey emphasized patience and opportunity. Glenn reiterated the team will be one fans can be proud of, though the Jets are likely to miss the playoffs for the 15th straight year. The focus now shifts to future drafts and finding a franchise quarterback.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi tells business conference that he’s not focused on legacy yet

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi believes there’s still more for him to accomplish in soccer. Speaking at a business conference on Wednesday, the Inter Miami star said he hasn’t reflected on his legacy yet and plans to enjoy playing until retirement. Messi, a World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, was the final speaker at the America Business Summit. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Miami, where he’s living for the first time. Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 and signed a three-year extension last month. He looks forward to playing in the team’s new stadium.

NBA staff members meet congressional staffers to discuss gambling scandals, AP sources say

NBA staff members have met with congressional staffers to discuss the league’s relationship with sportsbooks. This comes after federal indictments of Miami guard Terry Rozier, Portland coach Chauncey Billups and others last month. The meeting, held Wednesday, did not include NBA Commissioner Adam Silver or any sitting members of Congress. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell have requested information on the NBA’s gambling policies and why Rozier was cleared to play after sportsbooks flagged unusual betting patterns in a March 2023 game. Rozier was accused of conspiring to help associates win bets based on his performance.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler to undergo shoulder surgery and miss rest of season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury. The team announced that Kessler will undergo surgery Thursday in Los Angeles to repair a labral tear. Kessler was off to a strong start in five games this season, averaging 14.4 points on 70.3% shooting, along with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He even added an accurate 3-point shot, hitting 6 of 8 this season. Kessler opened the season with impressive performances against the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Inter stays perfect in Champions League. Barcelona held at Club Brugge and Man City beats Dortmund

Inter Milan remained among the teams with a perfect record by beating Kairat 2-1 in the Champions League, while Barcelona was held 3-3 at Club Brugge and Erling Haaland extended his scoring streak in Manchester City’s 4-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund. Lautaro Martínez and Carlos Augusto scored a goal in each half for last year’s runner-up Inter, which joined Bayern Munich and Arsenal as the only teams with four victories from four matches. Kairat, the Kazakhstan club that remains among the winless teams in the league phase, equalized with Ofri Arad early in the second half before Augusto gave the hosts the victory.

Infantino says ‘you will see’ at World Cup draw if Trump receives new FIFA peace prize

MIAMI (AP) — FIFA has announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award for the first time at the World Cup draw on Dec. 5 in Washington. The FIFA Peace Prize will recognize exceptional actions for peace, according to soccer’s governing body. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of acknowledging those who work to end conflicts and promote unity. FIFA says the award will be presented annually. Infantino will present the prize this year.

McLaren vs. Palou: A $20.7M lawsuit over broken promises and disappearing messages

Closing arguments have been presented in McLaren Racing’s lawsuit against IndyCar star Alex Palou. The trial in London’s High Court began in late September. McLaren is seeking $20.7 million in damages, claiming Palou breached his contract by backing out of a deal to join their IndyCar team. Palou argues the contracts were based on false promises of a Formula 1 seat. McLaren says Palou’s decision led to financial losses and forced them to find a replacement driver. Palou’s defense also accuses McLaren of destroying evidence by deleting WhatsApp messages related to the case.