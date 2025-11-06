Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed ‘here to stay’ after trade from Saints

Rashid Shaheed could very well be a half-season rental for the Seattle Seahawks as they go for the team’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Shaheed was acquired in a trade with New Orleans on Tuesday for two draft picks. The fourth-year receiver is well on his way to a career year in the final season of his contract. The 27-year-old Shaheed would like for his success to lead to a new deal with the Seahawks at the end of this year. Shaheed is optimistic his familiarity with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will help him quickly acclimate to playing in Seattle’s system, considering Kubiak was the Saints’ offensive coordinator last season.