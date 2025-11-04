11/03 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Goldendale City Council came within a couple of minutes last night of having to vote to extend the meeting beyond 8 o’clock, but they managed to wrap it up just in time. Following a report on the 3rd quarter financial results, Susan Kazcmarick gave a preview of the city’s 2026 budget:

“Overall, we do a 2 percent increase in expenditures across the board for inflation. We’re being conservative for our revenue, then our expenses, we’re going to assume they are going to increase. We also incorporated in here the utilities increase for known rates for water and sewer. And then, of course, we have the 1 percent increase in the property levy tax.”

The presentation was an outline of the city’s budget, with details yet to come. City Administrator Sandy Wells outlined the next steps:

“So on November 17th, council will have a public hearing on revenue sources, which is our tax levy. And we’ll also have a public hearing on the 2026 budget. So on the next one will be the first reading of the budget and a public hearing on the budget.”

Councilors were divided on whether to impose rules on attendance, after research revealed a number of Washington cities that dock the pay of councilors for meetings they miss. Ultimately, the decision was to refer the matter to the ordinance committee for further review.

And there was good news about funding for state-mandated updates to the city’s critical areas ordinance. At their last meeting, councilors heard bids from consultants for the project at $54,975 and $84,840. Last night they were pleased to accept a much lower bid of $20,509. Most of that will be covered by a $20,000 state grant.