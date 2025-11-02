It’s a missing chair affair!

The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, but the chairs have gone missing.

The Associated Press reports that seven suspects have been arrested for stealing over 1,100 chairs from outdoor restaurants and bars in the Spanish cities of Madrid and Talavera de la Reina over a period of two months.

It seems that the alleged theft was not for, ahem, chair-ity, either — the suspects are also accused of selling said stolen chairs in Spain, Morocco and Romania.

All told, the heist amounted to nearly $70,000 in lost property.