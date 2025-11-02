A nesting fire hazard

An animal nest made quite a mess at a Michigan home.

The City of Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a call of a fire inside the walls of an apartment building, which was caused by a nest that had been built inside a kitchen exhaust fan.

“Over time, the nesting material and accumulated grease heated up enough to ignite,” the department writes in an Instagram post. “Thanks to the quick actions of firefighters, the damage was limited.”

The post also includes an advisory to have your kitchen exhaust fan inspected if it’s “making unusual noises or not moving air properly.”