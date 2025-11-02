Taught to trot: Loose horses found at nearby school

See, this is why it’s important to hold your horses. Otherwise, they may escape and run off to school.

Such was the lesson learned in the Canadian neighborhood of Charleswood in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Winnipeg Police Service shares in a Facebook post that it responded to a report of two horses galloping around town and ending up at a local high school, “much to the delight of some students (and the mild chagrin of school staff trying to keep everyone safe).”

“West District officers were quickly on scene, working with neighbors to corral the horses and keep them out of harm’s way,” the post reads. “The owners arrived just as fast, helping guide their horses home with a little police escort for good measure.”

Police add, “No horses were hurt, and aside from one muddy hoofprint left on an officer’s boot, everyone made it home safely.”