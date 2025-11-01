10/31/Sports Brief

Police investigating break-in at home reported to belong to NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police are investigating a burglary at a home reportedly belonging to Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The break-in occurred Thursday night while the NBA star was playing against the Washington Wizards. Nichols Hills police have not confirmed the homeowner’s identity or what was stolen. Local news showed police at the scene. The suspects fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made. This incident mirrors a series of burglaries targeting professional athletes’ homes across the U.S. Thieves often strike on game days when players are away. The NBA has urged teams to enhance home security measures.

George Springer drives in Toronto’s lone run as he returns for World Series Game 6 against Dodgers

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit an RBI single for the Blue Jays’ lone run in Game 6 of the World Series on Friday night, making an impact after missing two games with an injury to his right side in Toronto’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Leading off as the designated hitter, Springer went 2 for 4 and hit an RBI single in the third. He led off the eighth with a single but was stranded. The Blue Jays are one win from their first title since 1993. Before Game 6, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Springer had “made significant progress in the last 48 hours.”

With Gausman and Yamamoto, the splitter is back in the spotlight for World Series Game 6

TORONTO (AP) — The split-finger fastball is making a comeback, with its usage in the postseason doubling from last year. World Series Game 6 starters Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been leading the charge. Toronto used splitters a league-high 9.3% of the time during the regular season. Gausman has thrown his splitter 41.4% of the time in the postseason. The pitch was popularized by players like Bruce Sutter and Jack Morris, but its use declined due to injury concerns. Now, with advancements in pitch design, pitchers have found new ways to grip and use it effectively.

Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — One loss from elimination, the Los Angeles Dodgers are shaking up their lineup again for Game 6 of the World Series at Toronto. After moving from second to third in the order for Wednesday’s Game 5, shortstop Mookie Betts dropped into the cleanup spot against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman. Game 5 was the first time since 2021 that Betts started but wasn’t in one of the top two spots in Los Angeles’ lineup. Betts is 3 for 23 with no RBIs and no extra-base hits in the World Series.

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps: ‘We are trying our hardest’ to settle antitrust lawsuit

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps says the organization is working hard to settle a federal antitrust lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams, owned by Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Bob Jenkins, are suing over charter agreements. Phelps spoke at Phoenix Raceway, emphasizing NASCAR’s commitment to resolving the issue. Mediation efforts have failed, and the trial is set for December 1. Phelps defended NASCAR’s charter system, highlighting its benefits and the France family’s role in the sport’s growth. He warned that the lawsuit threatens NASCAR’s future.

Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier agree to part ways

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier have agreed to part ways, ending his 10-year tenure as general manager. The decision comes after Miami fell to 2-7 on the season following Thursday night’s 28-6 rout against the Baltimore Ravens. During Grier’s tenure — he has been with the organization since 2000, and general manager since 2016 — the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami’s 25-year playoff win drought remains the longest active streak in the NFL. Champ Kelly will be Miami’s interim general manager the rest of the season.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will start for the Commanders against Seahawks on Sunday night

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will start for the Commanders on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Daniels, hampered by an injured right hamstring, missed his third game of the season on Monday night when the Commanders fell 28-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington dropped to 3-5 with its third straight loss. Daniels did his rehab work with the training staff and practiced in full this week, including a wind-blown session on Friday. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said the team is ‘pumped’ for Daniels’ return.

LSU interim AD Verge Ausberry says the school’s athletic department ‘is not broken’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newly named LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry says the athletic department is ‘not broken’ in the wake of his predecessor Scott Woodward’s abrupt departure this week. Woodward stepped down on Thursday night, four days after football coach Brian Kelly had been fired and one day after Landry asserted that Woodward would not select Kelly’s successor. LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard says Woodward’s decision to step down was a “mutual agreement” between him and the board. Ballard says self-generated athletic department funds or private donations will be used to a financial settlement with Woodward that is still being negotiated. Board member John Carmouche says Ausberry has “full authority” to lead the search for the next football coach.