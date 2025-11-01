Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again

TORONTO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto beat Toronto for the second time in a week, slumping Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7. Yamamoto was not quite as sharp as in his Game 2 four-hitter but he allowed only a third-inning RBI single by George Springer, who returned after missing two games with an injury to his right side. Rookie relievers Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki combined for six outs before starter Tyler Glasnow came out of the bullpen to escape a ninth-inning jam and rescue the Dodgers.

