New device knows how to spell ICUP

If you’ve ever taken a look around your bathroom and came to the conclusion that the only thing missing is a camera, we have just the thing.

Kohler Health has launched the Dekoda, a device that “decodes your body’s signals from the comfort and privacy of the bathroom.”

“Dekoda unlocks insights on gut health, hydration, and blood detection in the bowl that you can use to build habits for living better, healthier,” Kohler Health says.

To use Dekoda, you attach the device to the inner ring of your toilet, do your business and then check the results on the Kohler Health app.

You can start and stop monitoring sessions using a remote that uses fingerprint authentication, which is yet another reason why you should be sure to wash your hands.

The Dekoda is available now for preorder for the price of $599. Membership to the app costs $6.99 per month for a single user and $12.99 per month for the family plan.