Cat on a hot tin car roof

Imagine if instead of being left Home Alone, Kevin McCallister decided to hop onto the roof of his family’s car on the way to the airport. Well, that’s essentially what Ray Ray the cat did.

CBS News Pittsburgh reports that the Denardo family of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, had left their house for a road trip to New York City with a stop in New Hampshire. Ray Ray apparently had no interest in meeting a sitter and, unbeknownst to his human family, hitched a ride on the top of their car.

Whether it was his cat reflexes or just the blessing of good luck, Ray Ray remained on the car roof without incident for 100 miles before he was finally discovered.

“My husband gets out of the car, obviously to pump the gas, and is like, ‘The cat is on the roof,'” says Mara Denardo. “We’re like, ‘What do we do?’ We’re already so far into the trip and we have a long way to go to get to New Hampshire, so my husband said, ‘He’s just going to have to go with us.'”

So, the Denardos went about their vacation as planned, now with a furry companion alongside them.

“He had such a good time and a great adventure,” Mara says.

Cat: 1, Curiosity: 0.