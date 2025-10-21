Woman has big fat regret over stealing Greek artifact

A woman’s conscious finally caught up with her after stealing a Greek artifact some 60 years ago.

According to a Facebook post from Greece’s Ministry of Culture, the woman had illegally taken a limestone fragment from the Leonidaion on Ancient Olympia back in the 1960s and has kept it ever since. However, in a show of what the post calls “sensitivity and courage” from the woman, she decided to return it so that it can be repatriated.

“This is a particularly moving moment,” says Secretary General of Culture George Didaskalou. “This act proves that culture and history know no borders but require cooperation, responsibility and mutual respect. Each such return constitutes an act of restoration of justice and at the same time a bridge of friendship between peoples.”

Luckily, this story didn’t become a Greek tragedy.