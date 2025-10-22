10/22 Sports Brief

Thunder celebrate ring ceremony, banner unveiling and double-OT win over Durant’s Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder fans had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday. The team unveiled a championship banner and won against ex-star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in double overtime, securing a 125-124 victory. He finished with 35 points after scoring just five by halftime. Durant, who joined Houston in the offseason, scored 23 points but fouled out late in the game. Chet Holmgren added 28 points for the Thunder. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 39 points.

Mbappé leads Madrid against struggling Juventus in Champions League; Qarabag looking to stay perfect

Real Madrid looks to continue its perfect Champions League start when it hosts Juventus on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappé has been prolific for his club, scoring 18 goals in 14 appearances for Madrid and France, including five in this season’s Champions League. Juventus has struggled, drawing both European matches and not winning since September 13, with coach Igor Tudor under pressure after a recent loss. Qarabag aims for a surprising third win in a row against Athletic Bilbao. Liverpool is on a four-game losing streak and seeks a Champions League rebound at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boston fans still love ‘Little Ball of Hate’ Brad Marchand. The feeling is mutual

BOSTON (AP) — The Little Ball of Hate still has a lot of love back in Boston. Brad Marchand received a standing ovation from the Boston crowd on Tuesday night when he returned to play against his old team for the first time. The crowd cheered him off the ice after the pregame warmups, as the TD Garden DJ played a mashup of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The longtime Bruins forward responded with a stick salute as he headed off via the visitor’s bench. Fans wearing Marchand’s Boston and Florida No. 63 jerseys cheered again during introductions for the former Bruins captain.

Toronto Blue Jays put Canadian stamp on America’s pastime as relations with US remain bitter

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the World Series and have a chance of claiming the championship of America’s pastime at a time when U.S.-Canada relations remain near historic lows. Canada’s only major league team will have an entire country behind it against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday night in Toronto. The once-in-a-generation Major League Baseball playoff run comes as Canadians are feeling an undeniable sense of betrayal after U.S. President Donald Trump has talked about making the country the 51st state.

Game off: Spanish league cancels plans for Barcelona to play regular-season match in Miami

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says plans for Barcelona to play a regular-season game against Villarreal outside Miami in December have been called off. The league said the decision was made because of “uncertainty that has arisen in Spain over the past few weeks.” The league had finally succeeded in getting approval from soccer bodies such as UEFA and the Spanish federation to stage its first regular-season game abroad. But opposition by players, some clubs and fans had grown recently in Spain. The Spanish league “deeply regrets that this project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the international expansion of Spanish soccer, will not be able to move forward.”

NHL cancels Olympic sendoff event. Islanders are set to host All-Star Weekend in ’27, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has canceled an Olympic sendoff event scheduled for February at the New York Islanders’ arena, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Instead, they plan to hold All-Star Weekend festivities there in 2027. UBS Arena was initially set to host the 2026 All-Star Weekend as a jumping-off point for players heading to Milan. Officials reconsidered the traditional format after the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament earlier this year.

The must-see moments from Shohei Ohtani’s historic career so far

Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze baseball fans with his incredible skills. Known for his talent both as a pitcher and hitter, Ohtani has made history since his days in Japan. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he and his team are heading to the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. They have a chance to become the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back championships. Ohtani’s performances have left players, managers, and fans in awe. Toronto manager John Schneider says Ohtani is “changing the way the game is being played right now.”

Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch in Game 2, according to manager Dave Roberts. This pitching order repeats the strategy used in the NL Championship Series, which the Dodgers swept in four games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Snell had an impressive performance in Game 1 last week, striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings. He became the first Dodger pitcher to complete eight innings while allowing one hit or fewer in a postseason game. Yamamoto threw the first complete game by a Dodgers pitcher in the postseason since 2004.

Former NFL player who died in police custody battled injuries and mental health challenges

Many questions are unanswered about the death of former NFL running back Doug Martin. He died over the weekend in the custody of Oakland, California, police, who said Martin was involved in a “brief struggle” with officers who took him into custody early Saturday. Martin’s former agent issued a statement that said Martin felt overwhelmed and disoriented and fled his home before entering a neighbor’s home two doors down, where police confronted him. The former agent said the 36-year-old Martin privately battled mental health challenges that impacted his personal and professional life.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout testifies he loved late teammate Skaggs and saw no signs of drug use

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout testified Tuesday in a trial over whether the MLB team should be held responsible for the drug overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The three-time American League most valuable player told the court about his friendship with Skaggs and suspicions of drug use by team communication director Eric Kay. Kay was convicted of providing a fentanyl-laced pill that led to Skaggs’ fatal overdose in 2019. Skaggs’ family has sued alleging the Angels should be held responsible, while the team says the pitcher took the pill in the privacy of his hotel room.