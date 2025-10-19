Traffic stops because cow can’t moove

Traffic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, was backed up for 2 miles Wednesday because of a cow in need of rescue.

According to ABC affiliate WTAE, the cow had mysteriously appeared on the meridian of the I-79 highway. While police were on the scene figuring out what to do, local farrier Kyle Carson came across the news alert and decided to volunteer his services.

“I was like, well, I might call and just see if they need a hand,” Carson says. “The crews there had traffic stopped, and we sat there for a little bit and just kind of assessed the situation and let the cow relax a little more and just hang out. And then I just rode right up here and roped her and then took her over to the trailer.”

“The funny part about this whole thing is that my horse, his name is Highway,” Carson adds.

The cow, meanwhile, was transported to a local farm for care. As for how it managed to get itself onto the highway in the first place, that remains a moo-stery.