Are you not entertained … by a secret hallway?

In terms of things one might consider entertaining, a gladiator fight is probably higher on that list than a hallway. But what if we told you that hallway was actually a secret passageway to a gladiator arena?

The Associated Press reports that the Colosseum in Rome is opening up its fabled “Commodus Passage” to the public for the first time.

Named after the ancient emperor who inspired the Joaquin Phoenix character in Gladiator, the “Commodus Passage” was a private walkway that led its powerful users directly to their reserved seats in the Colosseum during gladiator matches.

“Visitors can now have a taste of what it was like to be an emperor entering the arena,” says architect Barbara Nazzaro. “With a little effort of imagination and the help of a virtual reconstruction, they can appreciate the decorations, stuccoes, frescoes and marbles that covered the walls.”

You’ll be able to walk through the “Commodus Passage” starting Oct. 27. Then you can truly answer the question, are you not entertained?