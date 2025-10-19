Talk about a long walk

Benjamin Solomon has walked nearly 300 miles across New York City over the last month.

Why? Well, he wasn’t influenced by a certain dystopian film.

As Solomon tells the New York Post, the project, dubbed the “Thru-Hike to Nowhere,” was inspired by his lifelong dream of one day hiking the Appalachian Trail or the Pacific Crest Trail.

“Why do I have to wait?” Solomon says. “How can I just make up my own endurance hike here in New York?”

Since beginning in mid-September, Solomon has forbidden himself from taking any transportation other than his own two feet. That means no cars, trains, buses, bikes or scooters.

As part of the endeavor, Solomon walks to and from work each day, which adds up to three hours roundtrip. His strict rules have also ruled out any out-of-town activities he’s been invited to, including a college reunion in Colorado.

“There’s no perfect time to do anything,” Solomon says. “If you want to commit to something, you’re going to have to sacrifice something.”