10/19 Sports Brief

Broncos stun Giants 33-32 with last-second field goal in historic comeback

DENVER (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Denver Broncos to a thrilling 33-32 win over the New York Giants. The Broncos trailed 26-8 with just over five minutes left on Sunday but mounted an improbable comeback. This victory snaps a streak where NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes. The Giants even had a 32-30 lead with 37 seconds left, but Denver’s offense quickly moved downfield, setting up Lutz’s game-winner. The Broncos have now won four straight games overall and eight straight at home.

AP Top 25 gets an overhaul behind No. 1 Ohio State; Vandy is a top-10 team for 1st time since 1947

Vanderbilt is now a top-10 team in college football for the first time since 1947. The Commodores’ rise comes after a weekend where nine teams in The Associated Predss Top 25 lost. Ohio State remains No. 1 for the eighth straight week after defeating Wisconsin 34-0. Four top-10 teams lost in the same week for the third time this season. Indiana is up to a program-record No. 2 and Texas A&M moved to No. 3 for its highest ranking since 1995. Alabama and Georgia also climbed. Vanderbilt is 6-1 and off to its best start since 1950.

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 31-0 rout of Raiders as Rashee Rice returns with 2 TDs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0. Rashee Rice returned from suspension to catch two touchdown passes, sparking an offense that scored on its first five possessions. The Chiefs dominated defensively, holding the Raiders to minimal yards and first downs. Las Vegas played most of the game without star pass rusher Maxx Crosby due to a knee injury. The Chiefs’ offense looked revitalized with Rice, reminiscent of their high-flying days. Kansas City faces Washington next Monday night, while the Raiders have a bye week.

Jalen Hurts jump-starts the Eagles by passing for 326 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-22 win vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts gave his lagging offense a jolt by throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Jalyx Hunt returned an interception for a score, and the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses by hanging on to beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-22 on Sunday. Hurts went 19 for 23 in the highlight-reel revival of the passing attack that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season. He hit A.J. Brown for two touchdowns and DeVonta Smith for a career-high 183 receiving yards that included a 79-yard score. Carson Wentz was picked off twice on an erratic afternoon for the Vikings.

Briscoe gives Joe Gibbs Racing 2nd spot in NASCAR’s championship finale with OT win at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Chase Briscoe has secured a spot in NASCAR’s championship finale with his first superspeedway win at Talladega. This victory guarantees Joe Gibbs Racing two spots in the season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway. Briscoe joins teammate Denny Hamlin in the four-driver showdown. The race went to overtime after a crash involving Chris Buescher. Briscoe’s win came with help from Ty Gibbs. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott’s chances took a hit after an early crash. Elliott now faces a must-win situation at Martinsville Speedway next week to advance to the finale.

Verstappen wins US Grand Prix and McLaren’s Norris pulls closer to teammate Piastri in F1 title hunt

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen raced to his third victory in four races Sunday at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, while McLaren’s Lando Norris took a huge chunk out of teammate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by finishing second. Piastri was a distant fifth, allowing Norris to pull within 14 points with five grand prix and two sprint races to go. Verstappen is also closing fast with his late-season charge. Verstappen now trails Piastri by 40 points, and Norris by 26, in third place, and has put the McClarens on notice he intends to chase them all the way to the end of the season. Piastri and Norris are trying to win their first career drivers championship. Verstappen is hunting his fifth in a row.

Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year extension with Rockets through 2027-28 season

Kevin Durant has agreed to a contract extension with the Houston Rockets, potentially keeping him with the team through the 2027-28 season. The deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by an AP source, includes a second-year option for Durant. The extension could be worth $90 million, pushing his on-court earnings close to $600 million. Durant, a 15-time All-Star, chose a smaller extension to give the Rockets flexibility for future deals. He joined the Rockets this summer, returning to Texas where he played college basketball. Durant is eighth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Matthew Stafford throws 5 TD passes as Rams rout Jaguars 35-7 at rainy Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw three of his five touchdown passes to Davante Adams and the Puka Nacua-less Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7 at Wembley Stadium. Stafford who has thrown 12 touchdowns with no interceptions in his past four games also connected with rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson in the London rout. The Rams (5-2) are off to their best start since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. Star receiver Nacua missed the game with an ankle injury. The only highlight for the Jaguars was rookie Travis Hunter getting his first NFL touchdown. It made the score 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

Quinshon Judkins scores 3 touchdowns as Browns roll to 31-6 victory over Dolphins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns, helping the Cleveland Browns break a three-game losing streak with a 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. Judkins rushed for 84 yards on 25 carries, becoming the first Browns running back with three rushing scores in a game since 2022. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars, returned an interception for a touchdown. The Browns, now 2-5, had four takeaways for the first time in nearly two seasons. Miami dropped to 1-6 and managed only two field goals, with Tua Tagovailoa throwing three interceptions for the second straight week.