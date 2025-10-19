Sponsored I do’s?: Majority of Americans would let a brand sponsor their wedding

There’s no doubt weddings are expensive, and it seems some folks would be willing to take extreme measures to help with the costs, including inviting brands to sponsor their big day.

A new poll of 2,000 people conducted by Talker Research finds that 61% of people would either welcome a brand sponsoring their wedding or would have considered it if it was an option when they got married. There are some conditions, though, with the majority of respondents saying they would only agree if the brand covered at least 65% of the wedding bill.

So, what type of branding are we talking about?

Fifty-eight percent would be open to a brand-sponsored signature cocktail, or for the company’s name to be on wedding stationary, napkins or table plans. Another 54% would be fine with the brand handing out free merch to guests, while 33% would be willing to add the brand’s logo to their wedding cake.

But it doesn’t stop there, with 33% willing to invite their favorite brand’s mascot as a guest, but only if the brand covered the entire cost of the big day. And another 20% would be OK with that mascot officiating the wedding.

And some are even willing to let a brand infiltrate some of the more important parts of the wedding, with 18% OK with a mention of the brand in their vows and another 17% willing to put the brand logo on their wedding dress.