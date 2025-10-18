10/17 Sports Brief

Louisville intercepts 4 of Beck’s passes, tops No. 2 Miami 24-21 to end Hurricanes’ home streak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Louisville has pulled off a stunning victory against the second-ranked Miami Hurricanes, winning 24-21 on Friday night. Miller Moss threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score. Louisville intercepted four of Miami star Carson Beck’s passes, the last with the Hurricanes in field-goal range in the final minute. The Cardinals took an early 14-0 lead and never trailed. They also snapped Miami’s 10-game home winning streak. Louisville’s defense held Miami to just 63 rushing yards. The Cardinals had been 0-18 against Top 10 teams in true road games before this win. This victory could propel Louisville into the AP Top 25 rankings Sunday.

UK police face pressure to reverse ban on Israeli soccer fans at Birmingham match

LONDON (AP) — British officials are working to overturn a decision preventing Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League soccer game at Aston Villa. The ban, due to security concerns, has drawn criticism from politicians, sports organizations, and Jewish groups. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he is angered by the decision and the government is working to overturn it. UEFA urged British authorities to ensure the Israeli team’s fans can attend. West Midlands Police deemed the Nov. 6 match high risk, citing past violence and hate crimes that took place when Maccabi Tel Aviv played at Ajax in Amsterdam last year.

Joel Embiid returns to action for 76ers in preseason finale, first game in nearly 8 months

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid started for the Philadelphia 76ers in their preseason finale on Friday night, his first game action in nearly eight months. And he flirted with a triple-double. Embiid — who was limited to 19 games last season because of injuries — finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 19 minutes in Philadelphia’s 126-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had three steals, and the 76ers outscored the Wolves by 12 points when Embiid was on the floor. Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said before the game that Embiid would have “fairly short” stints of action and held true to that plan. Embiid didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The 76ers open the regular season at Boston on Wednesday night.

Alex Ovechkin’s first goal of the season brings him within 2 of the 900 mark for his career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season, moving to within two of 900 for his career and helping the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Ovechkin went without a goal in the season’s first four games — not a crisis but a longer dry spell than he had at any time last season. He scored 44 times in 2024-25 and eventually broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with No. 895. Now that number is up to 898.

Joe Flacco latest vintage performance has the Bengals back in the mix in the AFC North

Joe Flacco looks like he’s ready to lead another AFC North team on an improbable run. Just 10 days after Flacco arrived in Cincinnati, he beat Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in an unlikely shootout between 40-year-old quarterbacks Thursday night. Flacco threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 33-31 comeback victory over Pittsburgh. That left Bengals fans chanting: “Thank you, Cleveland!” Mike Tomlin made it clear this week he wasn’t happy the Browns traded Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore 13 years ago, to a division rival. Tomlin criticized Browns general manager Andrew Berry, saying the trade “doesn’t make sense.” Flacco proved Tomlin had good reason to hate the deal.

Minnesota beats No. 25 Nebraska 24-6, sacking Dylan Raiola 9 times

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Taylor ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, Drake Lindsey completed 16 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a score and Minnesota sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times in a 24-6 victory over No. 25 Nebraska on Friday night. The Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) have won six straight against the Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2). Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck improved to 7-1 against Nebraska, which hasn’t won in Minneapolis since 2015. Raiola completed 17 of 25 passes for 177 yards for the Huskers, who spent part of a short week addressing rumors of coach Matt Rhule’s candidacy for the vacant Penn State job. Anthony Smith and Karter Menz each had 2 1/2 sacks for Minnesota.

49ers’ Brock Purdy out for third straight game; Mac Jones to start against Falcons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out for his third straight game for the San Francisco 49ers due to a toe injury. Mac Jones will start against the Atlanta Falcons. Coach Kyle Shanahan says tight end George Kittle will return after missing five games with a hamstring injury. Purdy initially hurt his toe in the season opener and will now miss his fifth game in six weeks. Jones, who is 3-1 as a starter, leads the NFL with 313 passing yards per game. The 49ers hope Kittle’s return will boost their running game and provide Jones with another passing option.