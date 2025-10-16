Dodgers’ starters dominate Brewers. Glasnow, Ohtani will try to continue the trend in NLCS

What open-faced Italian omelette is, despite its name, more often baked than fried?

The open-faced Italian omelette that is more often baked than fried is a frittata. Despite the name's origin from the Italian word for "fried" (

), frittatas are typically finished in an oven or under a broiler after the initial stovetop cooking, allowing them to cook evenly without flipping.

