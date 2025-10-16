Dodgers’ starters dominate Brewers. Glasnow, Ohtani will try to continue the trend in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Roberts has found a way to navigate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen struggles by leaning heavily on starting pitching. The Dodgers have taken a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series. Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered standout performances, allowing just one run over 17 innings. Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani are set to start the next two games. Ohtani, despite a postseason slump at the plate, remains a key contributor. The Brewers, facing a nine-game road playoff losing streak, need to win in Los Angeles to extend the best-of-seven series.