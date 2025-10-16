NBA memo targets fan behavior, reminding teams to address unruly acts proactively

The NBA has reminded teams to focus on addressing inappropriate fan behavior at games this season. In a memo sent to all 30 clubs, the league emphasizes the need for consistent enforcement of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. This move comes after several incidents last season, including ejections of fans in Dallas and Minnesota for misconduct. The memo, obtained Wednesday, highlights the importance of training arena staff to identify and respond to rule violations. The NBA season opens Tuesday with games featuring Houston at Oklahoma City and Golden State visiting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell Westbrook is joining the Sacramento Kings for his 18th NBA season, AP source says

Former MVP Russell Westbrook is joining the Sacramento Kings, a person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press. The team hasn’t officially announced the deal. Westbrook’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the move to ESPN earlier Wednesday. The 36-year-old Westbrook is entering his 18th NBA season. He holds the record for the most triple-doubles and ranks high in points and assists in NBA history. Westbrook began his career with Oklahoma City and won the MVP award after Kevin Durant’s departure. He has since played for several teams, including Houston, Washington, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Another No. 1 pick QB, another fired coach: Titans’ Brian Callahan out after six games

Tennessee’s decision to draft quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick was meant to pair him with head coach Brian Callahan for long-term success. However, Callahan was fired after just six games. This trend isn’t new. Over the past decade, NFL coaches often face the hot seat after a team drafts a quarterback high. Ward is the fourth consecutive No. 1 pick whose coach was fired before the end of the rookie season. Only Joe Burrow remains with his original coach. This pattern raises concerns about the impact on young quarterbacks’ development.

Pro Picks: Eagles will get back on track with a victory at Minnesota

The Philadelphia Eagles had a few extra days off to seethe and regroup after a humiliating loss to the Giants. The Minnesota Vikings (3-2) had an extra week off to rest, prepare and let their ailing quarterbacks heal up. Critics were bashing Philadelphia (4-2) after a 4-0 start because an offense featuring Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown looked stagnant and predictable. The defending Super Bowl champions are hearing even more criticism following losses to Denver and New York. It won’t get easier for Hurts and Co. against Minnesota’s defense.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson edges out Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza for AP midseason All-America first-team QB

Alabama’s Ty Simpson edged out Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza for first-team quarterback on The Associated Press midseason All-America team. Ohio State and Texas A&M lead with three players each on the top unit. Nine players from the Big Ten and seven from the Southeastern Conference are on the first team. Simpson has completed 76% of his passes for 285 yards per game, 14 touchdowns, and one interception since Alabama’s season-opening loss to Flrodai State. Mendoza has led unbeaten Indiana to its highest ranking at No. 3. Texas Tech holds two of the three first-team linebacker spots.

Angel Reese becomes first pro athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese has taken her talents from the basketball court to the fashion runway. The Chicago Sky forward made history on Wednesday as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Reese joined the high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York. She expressed excitement about the opportunity and even hired a modeling coach to perfect her walk. The show, which was livestreamed on several platforms, featured a mix of music and celebrities. Reese, known for her confidence and charisma, continues to bridge the gap between sports, fashion, and pop culture.