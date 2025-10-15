Plan to smuggle cigarettes through hot-air balloons goes up in smoke

A smuggling operation really ballooned out of proportion when it unwittingly shut down an airport in Lithuania.

As The Associated Press reports, about 25 unidentified hot-air balloons flew into Lithuanian airspace late Saturday, causing authorities to delay flights out of Vilnius Airport until early Sunday morning.

Once the balloons were recovered, they were found to contain about 18,000 packs of cigarettes. According to airport spokesperson Darius Buta, smugglers from the neighboring country of Belarus have been using balloons to smuggle cigarettes into the European Union, as opposed to more expensive drones.

All in all, 30 flights and 6,000 passengers were affected by the shutdown.