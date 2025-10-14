Virginia woman cleans out closet & cleans up at the lottery

Here’s your sign to finally clean out your closet.

Alfreda Hawkins, of Richmond, Virginia, was going through that unenviable task when she found a long-forgotten box containing unscratched lottery tickets. She then got to scratching — and discovered that one ticket was a winner for $100,000.

“I almost passed out!” Hawkins tells lottery officials. “It was amazing!”

Even if the prospect of 100 grand has you reaching for cleaning supplies, the Virginia Lottery notes that the odds of winning the top prize in the $100,000 Extreme Cash Game are greater than 1 in a million. But, really, can you put a price on the comforting knowledge that your closets are clean?