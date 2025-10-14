Grand Theft Auto: Supermarket cart edition

Just because the store is called Publix doesn’t mean its shopping carts are for public use.

Gulf Coast News reports that a woman named Robin Zick stole a motorized shopping cart from one of the Southeast supermarket chain locations in Punta Gorda, Florida, and started driving it down the road.

Zick was located and stopped by police about a mile from the store. She told officers she’d taken the cart in order to drive to a medical appointment. She also said that she intended to return the cart, which is valued at $2,500, to Publix once her appointment was over.

Unfortunately, the honor system was not applicable in this case, and Zick was arrested and faces grand theft charges.