Hasta la vista, birdy

Much like Sarah Connor, the famed mute swan population of England’s Stratford-upon-Avon was threatened by a terminator.

According to the Independent, the town’s swan warden, Cyril Bennis, had to remove a black swan nicknamed Mr. Terminator from the Stratford-upon-Avon waters after it got aggressive with the local birds.

At first, Mr. Terminator turned out to be a popular draw for swan lovers, since black swans are not native to England. However, Mr. Terminator soon proved to live up to his nickname.

“The darkest side of our Mr. Terminator happened when he started to muscle in on a pair of our residents with a young cygnet,” Bennis says, referring to the term for a young swan. “Then things got a bit nasty.”

“He kicked out the male and the cygnet,” Bennis continues. “He tried to take over its territory with the other female.”

So, Bennis made the decision to terminate Mr. Terminator’s stay in Stratford-upon-Avon. The swan is staying in a local park before being moved to a bird sanctuary in Devon, England.

We’ll see, though, if like the original Terminator, Mr. Terminator will be back.