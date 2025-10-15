10/14 Sports Brief

Dallas Mavericks give coach Jason Kidd another multiyear contract extension

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have again extended the contract of coach Jason Kidd. The team announced a multiyear extension Tuesday night without revealing the length or other details of the deal. Kidd is going into his fifth season as their head coach. He led them to the NBA Finals as a coach two seasons ago, and a championship as their point guard in 2011. His first multiyear extension came in the middle of the 2024 playoffs, when Dallas lost to Boston in the NBA Finals. He has a 179-149 record with the Mavericks.

Max Muncy sets Dodgers record by hitting his 14th career postseason homer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy set a franchise record by hitting his 14th career postseason homer in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Muncy’s 412-foot drive over the center-field wall broke the Dodgers record he had shared with Justin Turner and Corey Seager. The solo shot off Freddy Peralta extended Los Angeles’ lead to 3-1 in Muncy’s 70th postseason game with the Dodgers.

LA Angels should be held responsible for pitcher Skaggs’ overdose death, lawyer says

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of Tyler Skaggs says the Los Angeles Angels should be held responsible for the drug overdose death of the star pitcher. The team’s attorney, however, said they were not aware of drug use by Skaggs or they would have done something to help. The comments came in opening statements Tuesday in the trial for a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs’ family. Plaintiffs’ attorney Shawn Holley told jurors that Angels officials knew communications director Eric Kay was supplying drugs to Skaggs and other players. The Angels argue Skaggs’ actions were his own and not preventable by the MLB team. The trial could include testimony from players like Mike Trout and Wade Miley.

It’s called automated officiating. The NBA is utilizing it to get even more calls right

The NBA is using “automated officiating” to enhance game accuracy. This technology, which includes cameras and sensors, helps referees make precise calls by tracking players and the ball. An example is LeBron James’s buzzer-beater against the Indiana Pacers, where technology confirmed the correct call. The NBA aims to improve game flow and transparency with shorter review times and clearer explanations for fans. Other sports, like baseball and tennis, are also adopting tech for officiating. The goal is to support referees, not replace them, allowing them to focus on complex judgment calls.

Arkansas coach John Calipari vows to retire before adopting transactional approach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas coach John Calipari is speaking out against the current name, image and likeness era in college sports, saying he refuses to become a “transactional” coach. Speaking at SEC basketball media days, Calipari emphasized the importance of being transformational rather than paying players to perform. He acknowledges the changes in college athletics, including softened transfer guidelines and the ability for students to profit from their celebrity.

UConn tops women’s preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA; SEC has 5 teams in top 10

UConn is the No. 1 team in the country in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason women’s basketball poll. The Huskies received 27 first-place votes from a 31-member national media panel. South Carolina, last season’s runner-up, is second and received the other four first-place votes. UCLA and Texas are third and fourth, with LSU fifth. UConn, led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, is ranked No. 1 in the preseason for the 13th time since 1995. Coach Geno Auriemma is optimistic about the season, emphasizing leadership and luck as key factors.

Snipers on stadium roof amid heavy security for Italy’s win over Israel in World Cup qualifying

UDINE, Italy (AP) — The World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel has taken place amid a heavy police presence that included snipers on the stadium roof. Italy won 3-0 in a game that had soccer and security authorities had placed in the highest risk category despite a breakthrough ceasefire deal that has paused two years of war in Gaza. There were skirmishes between protesters and police nearby on the streets of Udine at a pro-Palestinian demonstration before the match but no disruptions during the game at the venue. The Israel team bus was escorted to the stadium by 13 police vehicles, including some from the special forces.