A Prime example of a delivery mix-up

Imagine the disappointment you’d feel if the package you’d been waiting for arrived, but contained the wrong order. Now imagine that the contents of the package are so wrong that the government has to get involved.

A woman in Maine reported that she received a package from Amazon Prime filled with 250 blank election ballots, state officials confirmed to ABC News.

The woman says her order was for coffee, rice and paper plates, none of which are particularly useful when it comes to committing voter fraud. When she opened the box, she found the ballots. She also said that the box appeared to be have been opened and re-taped.

“Safe and secure elections are my top priority,” says Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows in a statement. “As soon as we became aware of allegations of ballots being received outside of the appropriate chain of custody, I immediately initiated an investigation through my Secretary of State’s law enforcement division.”

“Law enforcement is working diligently to determine who is responsible, and they will be held accountable,” the statement continues. “We will not stop until we have answers.”