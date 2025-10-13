Attention shoppers: Beware of bear

Sometimes getting groceries can feel like a real bear, and sometimes there’s a real bear in the grocery store.

ABC affiliate KGUN reports that a bear was spotted wandering the aisles of a Fry’s supermarket in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Upon arriving at the store, Charlie Alolkoy recalls being told about the bear by a fellow customer and thinking, “This guy’s drunk.”

“I just didn’t believe it,” Alolkoy says.

As they say, seeing is believing, and once Alolkoy put eyes on the bear, he was very much convinced.

“I was very startled and my first reaction was to just get out of the way,” Alolkoy says. “When I felt like I was at a safe distance from it, I was more about curiosity than fear.”

The bear eventually left on its own, and the police arrived. No word on whether it’s being charged with bear-king and entering.