It’s yak to school season

Yakety yak, don’t talk back. Unless you see a herd of yaks on the loose. Then feel free to speak up.

That’s what a group of sixth grade teachers at Ohio’s Indian Lake Middle School did when they spotted five yaks grazing outside of the building.

“The teachers called the ILMS Office and they alerted police,” reads a post on the Indian Lake Local Schools Instagram. “Turns out, the 5 yaks had escaped Hidden Nook Ranch about a mile away outside of Lewistown.”

With the help of the yak owners, the animals were corralled into a trailer and returned to their home.

“Some kids were outside for recess, but no students were anywhere close to the rogue yaks,” the post reads. “Crisis averted!”