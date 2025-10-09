Tigers force game 5, Blue Jays move on to ALCS

Tigers rally to beat Mariners 9-3 and force decisive Game 5 in AL Division Series

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene and Javier Báez homered in a four-run sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers kept their season alive with a 9-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The Tigers forced a Game 5 by winning at Comerica Park for the first time in more than a month. They went 0-8 after Tarik Skubal’s 6-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 6, including Seattle’s 8-4 win on Tuesday. The series decider will be on Friday in Seattle, with Skubal facing George Kirby.

Guerrero and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget the preseason prognostications. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the worst-to-first Toronto Blue Jays believe they’re as good as anybody. Hard to argue after the way they dispatched Aaron Judge and the powerful New York Yankees in their AL Division Series. And now, manager John Schneider’s pesky Blue Jays are set up pretty nicely for the next playoff round. Headed to its first American League Championship Series in nine years, AL East champion Toronto will host Detroit or Seattle in Game 1 on Sunday. Those teams are set to decide their Division Series on Friday in Game 5 at Seattle.