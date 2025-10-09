Cubs avoid sweep, Schwarber lifts Phillies to victory

Cubs use 4-run 1st inning to top the Brewers 4-3 and avoid NL Division Series sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a tiebreaking two-run single and the Chicago Cubs avoided a sweep by holding off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 4-3 victory in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. Crow-Armstrong’s two-out swing was part of a four-run first inning for Chicago — continuing a wild trend. Michael Busch kicked off the rally by becoming the first player in major league history with multiple leadoff homers in a single postseason series. The matchup of NL Central rivals is the first postseason series in which both teams scored in the first in each of the first three games. Jake Bauers rallied Milwaukee with an RBI single in the fourth and a leadoff drive in the seventh.

Kyle Schwarber hits two homers to lift Phillies over Dodgers 8-2 and avoid sweep in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. The Phillies avoided a sweep with the win on Wednesday night. Schwarber’s first homer cleared the right-field pavilion, the first allowed by the Dodgers in these playoffs. The Phillies add five more runs in the eighth inning, including a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto and a two-run drive by Schwarber. Clayton Kershaw struggled in his first postseason relief appearance since 2019. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman went hitless, while Mookie Betts tripled and singled in four at-bats.