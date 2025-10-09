10/08 Sports Brief

Wilson hits last-second jumper to lift Aces over Mercury 90-88 for a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson made a turnaround jumper with 0.3 seconds left, capping a stellar 34-point night and lifting the Las Vegas Aces over the Phoenix Mercury 90-88 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday for a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Aces are one victory away from winning their third title in four seasons. Game 4 is on Friday in Phoenix. Las Vegas looked like it had a comfortable 76-59 lead entering the fourth quarter, but DeWanna Bonner made two free throws with 1:01 left to tie it at 88. That set up Wilson’s heroics in the final seconds.

San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy misses practice due to toe injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is still sidelined by a toe injury and missed practice on Wednesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy is making progress, and the team hasn’t considered putting him on injured reserve. The 49ers might need Mac Jones to start again, despite his own knee and oblique injuries. Jones is 3-0 as a starter this season. The team remains short-handed, with key players like Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings also missing practice. However, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and safety Malik Mustapha could return soon, as their practice windows have opened this week.

Soccer match between Argentina, Puerto Rico moved from Chicago to Florida amid immigration crackdown

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, initially set for next week in Chicago, has been moved to Florida. Chicago Park District spokesman Luca Serra confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the match won’t be played in Chicago. The friendly match was supposed to be played on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago but will be moved to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. An Argentine Football Association executive confirmed the move to the AP and said it was because of the situation in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell protests against the immigration crackdown. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the relocation had not been publicly announced.

Jaguars and Browns trade starting cornerbacks, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says Jacksonville and Cleveland have swapped starting cornerbacks, with Tyson Campbell going to the Browns and Greg Newsome heading to the Jaguars. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been formally announced. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the swap. The teams also exchanged late-round draft picks in 2026, with Jacksonville getting a sixth-rounder from Cleveland and the Browns getting a seventh-rounder from the Jaguars.

Antetokounmpo says he’s ‘locked in’ with Bucks while noting possibility he could change his mind

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo reaffirmed that he’s “locked in” with the Milwaukee Bucks while acknowledging the possibility that could eventually change depending on how things develop over the next several months. The two-time MVP said that “I’ve always wanted to be in Milwaukee, always wanted to represent the city, as long as we have the opportunity to win.” He added that “now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that’s human, too. ”

NCAA moves closer to allowing college athletes to bet on pro sports

The NCAA has moved a step closer to allowing athletes and athletic department staff members to bet on professional sports. The Division I Administrative Committee approved the change on Wednesday. It must still be approved by Division II and III for it to go into effect. If approved by all three divisions, it would go into effect Nov. 1. This doesn’t change the NCAA rule which forbids athletes from betting on college sports. The NCAA also prohibits sharing information about college competitions with bettors. The institution also doesn’t allow advertising and sponsorships of NCAA championships by betting sites.

Tony Stewart jokes about sleeping on the couch if he wins drag race against wife Leah Pruett

EULESS, Texas (AP) — Tony Stewart jokes that he made sure the new couch he and his wife bought was one he could sleep on comfortably if he wins a drag race against her. They will be competing against each other in NHRA races next season. That is when Leah Pruett gets back in her seat for Tony Stewart Racing. Her NASCAR Hall of Fame husband has filled that seat since she stepped aside ahead of the 2024 season to focus on starting a family and the birth of their son later that year. Stewart says his wife talked him into driving a Top Fuel dragster for Elite Motorsports.

College football picks: Playing 3 time zones away just part of deal, Moore says no excuses allowed

Penn State’s recent loss to UCLA has sparked discussions about college football teams traveling across the country. Coach James Franklin cited the long trip as a factor in their defeat. In Big Ten games this season, teams playing three time zones away are 4-2. Penn State has lost both at home and away. In the ACC, the visiting team is 2-2. This week, four Big Ten games involve long-distance travel, including Michigan’s game at Southern California. Coach Sherrone Moore emphasized the need to adapt to travel challenges.