Want to get married? Here’s your sign

If you’re someone who looks for signs from the universe to influence your romantic life, would you also consider a literal sign on the highway?

Forty-two-year-old Lisa Catalano is hoping you might, should you be “a man between the ages of 35 to 45, who aligns with me on religious and political belief, as well as leading a health-oriented lifestyle.”

As the New York Post reports, Catalano has purchased a series of billboards along Highway 101 in California, each directing potential suitors to the website MarryLisa.com.

“I’m putting myself out there,” Catalano says. “People would be shocked if they knew how much this is costing me.”

“This is not a joke,” she adds. “It’s not a gimmick. This is a serious, self-funded endeavor. I just want to find my husband.”

Catalano launched the billboard campaign after her last relationship ended in April.

“I want to fall in love,” she says. “I want to get married and [start] a family. He’s gotta be out there.”