Klickitat County Ban on Outdoor Burning Remains in Effect

Although the weather is changing, the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM) would like to remind County Residents that Burn Bans for Zones One, Two, and Three that took effect Monday, June 2nd, 2025 remains in effect.

The County’s Department of Emergency Management continues to monitor current and future weather forecasts, and takes Fire Districts recommendations into account before recommending to the Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) when the Ban on Residential Outdoor Burning should be rescinded.

Once widespread, wetting rains begin, the recommendation to the BOCC to rescind the Ban on Residential Outdoor Burning can be made individually by Burn Ban Zone, or County wide.

The resolutions establishing the Burn Bans, Klickitat County Burn Ban Maps, as well as What Outdoor Burning is Allowed, and What is Not Allowed during a Burn Ban can be viewed online at our webpage

https://www.klickitatcounty.org/1242/2024-Burn-Ban-Zone-Maps-and-Resolutions