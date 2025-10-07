MLB 10/06 NLDS Action

Blake Snell shines on mound and Dodgers hold off Phillies 4-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Blake Snell allowed one hit in six shutout innings, striking out nine, and the Los Angeles Dodgers barely turned back Philadelphia’s late rally for a 4-3 victory over the Phillies in Game 2 of their NL Division Series. Freddie Freeman made a game-saving defensive play at first base and Shohei Ohtani delivered an RBI single that helped the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five playoff. Will Smith had a two-run single in a four-run seventh. The defending World Series champs can reach their 17th National League Championship Series with a Game 3 win Wednesday back home in Los Angeles.

Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski hits 104.3 mph while throwing 3 innings of shutout relief

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski rediscovered the form that earned the flamethrowing rookie so much acclaim in the first few weeks after the Milwaukee Brewers called him up from the minors. He was throwing heat. More importantly, he was throwing strikes. Misiorowski fired three innings of scoreless relief while reaching at least 100 mph on 31 of his 57 pitches during the Brewers’ 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their NL Division Series on Monday night.

Cubs head back home on the brink of elimination after losing 2 straight in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Chicago Cubs’ hitters aren’t putting enough balls in play, and their pitchers aren’t keeping balls in play. That combination has the Cubs heading back to Chicago on the brink of elimination. Chicago gave up three homers and mustered just one hit after the second inning of a 7-3 loss at Milwaukee on Monday night that gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five NL Division Series. The Cubs must win two straight in Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday to send the series back to Milwaukee for a deciding Game 5 on Saturday.