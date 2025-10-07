Birds gone wild: How to catch a Chicago macaw

Nobody puts Baby in a camper — or takes him on a camping trip, for that matter.

A nearly 9-year-old pet macaw parrot named Baby made its escape last weekend after its owner took it for an outdoorsy excursion in the Chicago area, according to UPI.

Jonathan Medina took to social media to urge residents to keep an eye out for his bird — one that should be plenty easy to spot. In addition to being wildly colorful, the pet macaw still had his leash attached.

While several people spotted Baby, the bird had always flown the coop by the time Medina arrived.

That is until the rescue group Chicago Bird Collision Monitors got involved.

Apparently an apple was all it took to get a little reunion rolling.

“At first Baby was up on the roof and we were thinking maybe there’s nothing we could do, but they told us she got an apple out, she kinda lured him off the roof in her apartment complex,” the rescue’s Annette Prince said. “Baby was sitting on somebody’s car chomping on an apple and she grabbed the chain so she was holding on to it.”

Baby’s now back home with Medina.