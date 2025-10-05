Gorge Commission holds information session for Burdoin and Rowena Fire victims Monday October 6 at 6 pm at the Lyle Community Center

Aftermath of Burdoin Fire. Photo from Wikimedia Commons, credit Tepper.

The Columbia River Gorge Commission is hosting a Klickitat County information session regarding the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Management Plan Disaster Recovery Amendments on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The changes that are in the works for the Gorge Commission Management Plan on rebuilding after a disaster will apply to both the Burdoin Fire in Washington and the Rowena Fire in Oregon. The information session will be held in person at the Lyle Community Center, 308 Klickitat Street, Lyle, Washington. The information session will also be virtual via Zoom (ZOOM LINK TO JOIN MEETING).