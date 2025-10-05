How much can you bench, bruh? Probably not as much as Vispy Kharadi

A bodybuilder known as the “Steel Man of India” is pretty much the walking, talking embodiment of Hercules.

Vispy Kharadi just broke the Guinness World Record for holding the heaviest weight on a set of pillars known as Hercules pillars.

Kharadi stood between the two Roman-style pillars, holding onto each with a chain. Each weighed 575.4 pounds — more than 1,150 pounds in all. Not only did he manage to hold the columns for a full minute to claim the record, he exceeded it by seven seconds.

No sweat for Vispy, though: He’s previously broken 17 Guinness World Records.