10/05 Sports Brief

Yesavage sets Blue Jays postseason record with 11 Ks, Toronto thumps Yankees 13-7 in Game 2 of ALDS

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Trey Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 batters in 5 1/3 no-hit innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the first postseason grand slam in team history and Toronto took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS by beating the New York Yankees 13-7. Daulton Varsho had two home runs among his four extra base hits, and Ernie Clement and George Springer both homered as Toronto reached double figures in hits (15) and runs for the second straight game. The Blue Jays had three home runs among their 14 hits in Saturday’s 10-1 win.

Drake Maye leads Patriots to 23-20 win over Bills, leaving NFL without an unbeaten team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Drake Maye led the Patriots on a 37-yard drive to set up rookie Andy Borregales’ 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds left, and New England beat the Buffalo Bills 23-20, leaving the NFL without an undefeated team five weeks into the season. Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 146 yards for the Patriots in his first game at Buffalo since the Bills traded him to Houston in April of 2024. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns, the second one set up by Diggs’ 32-yard reception. Maye went 22 of 30 for 273 yards. The Patriots have a winning record through five games for the first time since 2019.

No. 2 Miami jumps Oregon in AP Top 25, Penn State and Texas fall out of poll

Miami has moved to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. Texas Tech has achieved its highest ranking since 2008. Meanwhile, Penn State and Texas have dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2022. Ohio State remains No. 1 but received fewer first-place votes. Miami jumped ahead of Oregon after defeating Florida State. Texas Tech cracked the top 10 after beating Houston. Penn State and Texas both fell out of the rankings after losses. This marks the first time since 1986 that two top-10 teams have exited the poll in the same week.

Trump and Infantino: How a friendship is shaping the World Cup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino agreed to hold the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. This decision was forged during a conversation at a Club World Cup match. The draw, scheduled for Dec. 5, will decide the matchups for the tournament hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Trump’s relationship with Infantino has grown over the years, despite their different backgrounds. As the World Cup approaches, questions remain about immigration policies and potential changes to host cities.

Vince Whaley has an audience with a set of teeth. He hits shot with alligator behind him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Vince Whaley had a nervous moment at the Sanderson Farms Championship. His ball was on the bank of a pond. A 6-foot alligator was 20 feet behind him in the water watching his every move. Whaley turned his back on the gator, calmly played the shot and wound up saving his par. Whaley says he was able to focus on his shot when he turned his back on the gator, and he trusted his caddie to monitor the situation. If the gator moved, Whaley says the plan was to get out of the water.

Broncos rally from 14-point deficit to hand Eagles their first loss of the season, 21-17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bo Nix threw an 11-yard touchdown pass and J.K. Dobbins rushed for a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos wiped out a 14-point deficit to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, 21-17 on Sunday. The Broncos batted down Jalen Hurts’ last-gasp pass on the final play of the game to send the Super Bowl champions to just their second loss in their last 22 games. The Broncos (3-2) caught a huge break in their rally when the Eagles had a late fourth-down conversion called back on an illegal shift penalty whistled against running back Saquon Barkley.

Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young set a WNBA Finals record with 21 points in the third quarter, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 91-78 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The win gives the Aces a 2-0 series lead. The series shifts to Phoenix on Wednesday for Game 3. Young finished with 32 points. A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 23 points. The Aces took control by holding the Mercury to 24 points over two periods, leading by as much as 22 points.

Joey Logano clinches final playoff spot in dramatic Charlotte finish

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Joey Logano has secured the final spot in the next round of the NASCAR playoffs after a dramatic race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Sunday, Logano battled Ross Chastain for the last transfer position, with the two swapping spots multiple times. Denny Hamlin played a key role in the outcome when he made contact with Chastain, causing him to spin and finish behind Logano. This allowed Logano to advance and eliminated Chastain. Shane van Gisbergen won the race, while Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Cindric were also eliminated from the playoffs.

Ex-NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez stabbed multiple times in altercation leading to charges against him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed multiple times during a late-night altercation with a truck driver in a downtown Indianapolis alley. Authorities say the altercation resulted in criminal charges against the Fox Sports analyst. A court document offering alleged details of the altercation is based on hotel video footage and the driver’s statement to police. The affidavit alleges Sanchez accosted the truck driver outside a hotel. It says that prompted the driver to defensively pull out a knife. Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper torso. The driver had a cut on his cheek.