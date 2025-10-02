What a catch: Folks in New Jersey break world record for largest game of catch

You don’t think of a game of catch as competitive, but for over 2,000 people in New Jersey it certainly seemed to be the case.

On Sunday, 2,358 people gathered at the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in the Garden State to break a Guinness World Record for the largest game of catch, MLB.com reports.

And while getting that many people together may sound like the hardest part of the challenge, it turns out it wasn’t an easy record to break — but the group was successful. Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric tells MLB.com there were some disqualifications due to rolling the ball and people using phones.

“When we say catch, we want people to play to the best of their ability. That does involve throwing the ball, not rolling it,” Empric says. “There weren’t a lot of deductions, though. For a group this size, I think eight pairs were deducted, which was minimal.”