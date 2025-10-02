New fear unlocked: Video captures passenger stuck in cruise tube slide

There’s no shortage of things to be scared of in this world, but if you’re looking for something new, we have a suggestion.

TikTok user @kaylamierzejewski posted a video of a passenger stuck inside a see-through tube slide attached to a cruise ship.

“Nothing beats a jet 2 holiday!” the caption reads, referring to the viral Jet2holiday meme.

While commenters on the post are mostly concerned about how the person got out, the caption includes #allsokay, so we’re guessing it worked out. Either that or there’s still a cruise ship sailing the high seas with a remaining passenger on the waterslide that never ends.

Please enjoy your new nightmare!