Forgive me, Father, for I have bogeyed

How do you solve a problem like turning 105 years old? For this nun, you play a round of golf.

Sister René Parman celebrated her milestone birthday at Knoll Run Golf Course in Lowellville, Ohio, according to WKBN. She was joined by her fellow Humility of Mary nuns.

“I think it helps you to know yourself,” Sister René says of golf. “I do, really, anyway. And competing with yourself, mostly. I think that’s a fact. They’re very helpful. It’s a wonderful place to be — very meditative. It’s a beautiful place — grass, flowers and it’s quiet.”

Sister René started golfing in her 40s, and while she’s now legally blind, she keeps on swinging.

“Those two are kind enough to golf with me and tell me where my ball is when I get there,” Sister René says, referring to her nun companions. “They tell me how far it is to the hole, and I use that club. Without them, I could not golf.”