2025’s best Halloween costumes for adults

Halloween is less than a month away, but shoppers are already jumping on popular costume styles from famous retailers like Spirit Halloween, HalloweenCostumes.com and more.

You can expect revelers to take heavy inspiration from pop culture moments like the season 2 release of Tim Burton’s Wednesday, with costumes inspired by the characters already selling out.

Jurassic Park costumes, especially ones taken from the original film, are popping up as well, thanks to the latest film in the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, garnering impressive box office numbers and inspiring a generation to revisit the 1993 classic that kicked it all off.

Other characters that continue to inspire Halloween lovers include Squid Game contestants, Scream villain Ghostface, Nintendo stars Mario and Luigi, and many more.

Spirit Halloween recently issued a press release relaying its top trend predictions for the season based on sales so far, and included on that list are KPop Demon Hunters-inspired getups, Glinda and Elphaba of Wicked fame — as well as other Wizard of Oz picks, Fantastic Four superhero looks and pink, sparkly looks that play on the pastel Halloween trend of the past few years.