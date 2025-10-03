10/02 Sports Brief

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise

SEATTLE (AP) — Lane Lambert, the new head coach of the Seattle Kraken, is making a strong impression with his straightforward and team-focused approach. Hired in May, Lambert replaces Dan Bylsma and aims to build a cohesive team. The Kraken front office, which saw changes this offseason, hopes Lambert can lead them to success. Previously, Lambert coached the New York Islanders, achieving a top-10 penalty kill and a playoff appearance. Now in Seattle, he emphasizes communication and relationships. With a mix of returning talent and new additions, Lambert is eager to elevate the team, which finished seventh in the Pacific Division last year.

Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark says WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert hasn’t reached out to her in the aftermath of Napheesa Collier’s statement about an alleged private conversation in which the league’s leader made comments about Clark. The Indiana Fever guard spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since the league’s All-Star Game in July. Clark said Minnesota Lynx star Collier made valid points in her lengthy statement that criticized league officials, particularly Engelbert, for what Collier portrayed as a lack of accountability and care for WNBA players.

Aces and Mercury overcame challenges to reach the WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas and Phoenix have both reached the WNBA Finals after overcoming significant challenges. The Aces narrowly defeated Seattle and Indiana, while the Mercury staged a comeback against Minnesota. The Finals, starting Friday, will be a best-of-seven series for the first time. Las Vegas aims for a third title in four years, while Phoenix seeks to tie the record for most championships. Despite regular-season results, both teams emphasize the unpredictability of playoff basketball. The Aces-Fever series drew record viewership, highlighting the growing interest in the league.

US will increase staffing at embassies and consulates to handle visas for World Cup fans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department will increase staffing at certain U.S. embassies and consulates to accommodate an expected major jump in visa applications from soccer fans wanting to attend World Cup matches in the United States next year. The department will send hundreds of additional consular officers to “designated countries” to handle the demand for visa interviews. The number of staffers and the countries where they will go have yet to be determined because the 48-team field for the 2026 World Cup hasn’t been finalized. Fans from the mainly European and Asian countries in the Visa Waiver Program won’t likely require an interview.

Still no Lamar Jackson, but Nate Wiggins and Ronnie Stanley return to practice for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Nate Wiggins were back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens, but star quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton were absent during the portion open to reporters. Hamilton did not seem injured during last weekend’s loss at Kansas City, but he showed up on Wednesday’s injury report as limited in that day’s practice because of a groin issue. He was not on the field early in Thursday’s session. Neither were linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The returns of Stanley and Wiggins were encouraging, however, for a depleted Baltimore team that needs all the healthy players it can find this weekend against Houston.